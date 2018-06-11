Des Moines Police Make Arrests in Court Avenue District Assault

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified three suspects and arrested two in connection to an alleged violent assault in the Court Avenue Entertainment District.

Officials say the incident took place on May 6th at approximately 1:55 a.m. in the 200 block of 4th Street.

On Monday afternoon, police said they have arrested 20-year-old Riley VerSteegh on an assault causing injury charge and 22-year-old Sydney Stuart on a simple assault charge. The third person will not face any charges.

Officials say help from the community assisted in this case.