Des Moines Public Library Offers Free Summer Reading Program

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Public Library summer reading program invites children, teens and adults to participate in over 70 activities.

Community Engagement Librarian for Des Moines Public Library Sue Woody said it is critical that children keep up with reading over the summer.

“Summer is one of the most important times academically in the whole year, because we don’t want kids to experience what we call the summer slide. They have worked so hard throughout the school year to build up their reading skills, and if they keep them up over the summer they are ready to start fresh in the fall,” Woody said.

Activities for the “All Summer Long” reading program include STEM workshops, arts and crafts, reading circles and more.

Five-year-old Lennon Schooley said she loves coming to the library and reading books about princesses.

“She was going to her grandma’s house and the big bad wolf was after her,” Schooley said.

Children who sign up will receive a free reading bag.

“The more you read, the more you comprehend, the greater your vocabulary, the easier it is to learn down the road in whatever. Science, arts, math whatever you are into reading skills help,” Woody said.

At the end of the summer children can win different prizes depending on how much is accomplished during the program.

To learn more about the free summer reading program, click here.