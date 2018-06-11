‘Donut Boy’ Donates Treats to Local Officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Local law enforcement got a sweet treat on Monday thanks to Donut Boy.

Donut Boy's real name is Tyler Carach. He travels around the country giving donuts to police officers. So far, he's brought donuts to law enforcement in 17 different states and hopes to one day to make it to all 50.

Carach says it's his way of saying thank you to the people who keep him safe.

"They're happy to see me and know that people still care, and I'm happy to see that they're happy," he said.

So far, Carach has donated more than 28,000 donuts to officers.