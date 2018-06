Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Seven people are now in federal custody, charged in a sex trafficking operation.

Six of the seven appeared in federal court in Des Moines on Monday, and the seventh person is in custody in Texas. The group is accused of trafficking three adult victims during the spring and summer of 2017. Investigators say the three were forced into sex trafficking at gunpoint.

If convicted, each suspect could face life in prison.