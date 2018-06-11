Iowa Baby Injured by Softball Ready to Head Home

SHELL ROCK, Iowa — A baby severely injured by a softball on May 2nd is about to go home from the hospital.

Seven-week-old McKenna Hovenga was watching her dad’s softball game when an overthrown ball hit her in the head, resulting in a skull fracture and brain bleeds. After weeks of around the clock care, McKenna is ready to head back home.

Her family posted the announcement to Facebook on Sunday, exactly three months after her birth.

The Hovenga family was expected to leave the hospital sometime on Monday afternoon.