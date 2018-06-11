× Material Witness Now Faces Murder Charge in 2015 Shooting

TUSCON, Arizona — A man originally wanted for questioning in connection with a 2015 Des Moines homicide has been arrested in Arizona and will face a murder charge in the case.

Alf Freddie Clark was being sought on a material witness warrant in the investigation into the shooting death of Tacono Conner on December 27th, 2015. Amy Stolki was also injured in the shooting.

Des Moines police issued a news release Monday afternoon saying the 63-year-old Clark was arrested June 8th in Tuscon, Arizona by the United States Marshalls Service.

A first degree murder warrant for Clark was issued Monday. Authorities are working to extradite him to Iowa to face the charge.