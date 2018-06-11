Much of Iowa at Risk of Severe Weather Monday

Unsettled weather continues for another day in Central Iowa. Heavy rain fell Sunday through early Monday morning. Most totals ranged from .5″ to 3.5″ across the state. 0.85″ of rain fell at the Des Moines International Airport with some of the highest amounts of over 3″ in Anita.

A few scattered showers will continue in southern and far western Iowa this morning along our stationary front still draped across the state. There will be a brief period of some dry time this afternoon with some partial clearing. Temperatures will heat up to the mid 80s and it will be warm and humid. Dewpoints are high in the 60s and 70s and with some partial clearing through the afternoon, there will be strong heating. That will lead to strong atmospheric lift to help form more storms out ahead of an approaching cold front. The cold front crosses into the state this evening. Along this front, a few storms may be severe with a risk of hail and damaging winds. There is an isolated tornado threat, mainly for far southwest Iowa. A line of storms is expected to progress from Western Iowa from 6 PM to arriving along I-80 by 9 to 10 PM.

Much drier air will follow tonight with a cold front. The sky will become mostly sunny by Tuesday with dew points staying comfortable in the 50s. This will also keep temperatures in the middle 80s.

The heat and humidity return by the mid to late part of the work week. There are slight chances for showers and thunderstorms with highs back in the 90s by Friday.