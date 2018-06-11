× Nevada Woman Killed in Sunday Morning Accident

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada woman was killed early Sunday morning in a crash the Iowa State Patrol says was caused by a driver ignoring a stop sign.

The crash happened right around midnight on Sunday at the intersection of Highway 169 and 280th Street just South of Ogden.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 24-year-old Jordan Ihel of Polk City was eastbound on 280th Street and missed a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 169. His GMC truck hit a Chevy Malibu driven southbound by 27-year-old Phillip Fleming of Nevada. 26-year-old Alyssa August of Nevada was killed in the crash. The Iowa State Patrol says she was not wearing a seat belt.

No charges have been filed in the crash but it remains under investigation.