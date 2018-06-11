New Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Keeps Families Close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- Last week Mercy Medical Center cut the ribbon on its new rehabilitation hospital in Clive. This is Iowa's first and only freestanding rehabilitation center.

The hospital's CEO Nikki Nigg said this new facility allows families in the area to stay close to the patients as well as play an active role in the rehabilitation process.

Nigg said previously, families and patients from central Iowa had to travel to Omaha for a freestanding rehabilitation center.

The new rehabilitation hospital in Clive opens Tuesday the 12th and is 58,000 square feet. It features 50 beds, a therapy gym with cutting edge technology and equipment, a technology courtyard and apartment style living where patients can practice daily tasks in an environment that mimics an apartment.