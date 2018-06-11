× Ten Years Since Deadly Tornado Struck Iowa Boy Scout Camp

LITTLE SIOUX, Iowa – Ten years ago, it was just another night at a Boy Scout camp in Monona County, where scouts were learning new things and making new friends.

But in less than 24 hours, all that changed. On June 11th, 2008 an EF-3 tornado hit the Boy Scout camp just west of Little Sioux.

It brought winds between 136 and 165 miles per hour and was a quarter of a mile wide. The twister remained on the ground for 14 miles.

Four Boy Scouts were killed that night and 48 others were injured.

Since then a memorial chapel has been built to honor the four boys who lost their lives and a new warning siren system has been installed to help warn the scouts quicker.