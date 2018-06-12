ATM Skimmers in Metro Steal Money and Information From Customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- "Sunday morning I got up, went to pay my house bill, or house payment, and I had no money," said Katie Beghtel of Des Moines. "My card was declined. I couldn't figure out why, because I knew I had plenty of money to make it."

Beghtel took to The People of Des Moines Facebook page to warn the community after she said her bank account had been wiped out, thanks to a skimmer at the ATM at Greater Iowa Credit Union at the corner of 22nd St. and Westown Parkway in West Des Moines.

Police say between eight to ten people have come forward to report their information has been compromised. Officials have released surveillance photos of a suspect from May 25th when they located a skimmer at the Casey's on the corner of University and 22nd St. in West Des Moines.

How does the scam work?

"What investigators are telling me in this instance is it appears it may have been a bluetooth reader on the skimmer," said Lieutenant Anthony Giampolo of the West Des Moines Police Department. "What happens is you and I can go in and put our bank card in, and information is gathered, probably sent to another iPad or some other device, and yes they do, they are known to make other cards and then access our information that way."

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact police.