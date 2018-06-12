Capitol Complex Farmers Market Open for Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Capitol Complex Farmers Market kicked off another season on Tuesday.

Every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the market is open on E. 13th Street between E. Walnut and E. Grand. The market runs through September 25th.

Vendors are hoping for another busy season selling homegrown and homemade products.

"Just glad to be here. Hope everybody comes out again each and every week like they have. Today the attendance looks great," said Herbert Wenndt, owner of Wenndt Gardens.

The market is sponsored by the Iowa Department of Administrative Services, Public Health and Agriculture & Land Stewardship.