DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines fire crews were called to a home on 68th Street on reports of carbon monoxide.

Officials say someone left a car running in the garage and closed the door while one person was asleep inside the home.

Firefighters recorded 150 parts per million of CO in the bedroom, which is a high level. The person was checked out and is okay.

The home was ventilated.