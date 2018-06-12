City of Clive Hosting Public Education Meeting on Mental Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa – Mercy Medical Center Des Moines has proposed a standalone mental health hospital in Clive.

If approved, the hospital will be along the west side of 114th Street.

The city of Clive Manager Matt McQuillien said the city is hosting a public meeting to educate the public on mental health Tuesday night.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention mental health effects how we feel, think and act. It includes people’s emotional, psychological and social well-being.

“What we are looking for is to make sure our residents have the opportunity to get information directly from some great sources on mental healthcare, and get their questions answered,” McQuillen said.

Speakers at the meeting include: City of Clive Mayor Scott Cirksena, Polk County Supervisor Robert Brownell, Mercy Medical Center Des Moines Vice President of Planning and Business Development Sandy Swanson and Executive Director of National Alliance Mental Illness Iowa Peggy Huppert.

Huppert’s presentation will go into detail about how mental health affects Iowans each day, children’s health, suicide, in patient treatment, lack of providers and the criminalization of mental illness.

“I think that the conversation of mental health it is a lot different than it was maybe five-years ago. I think that is partially due to some of the things happening at the national and state level, and a lot of resources that have been actively opening up the conversation about the need for more mental health beds in Iowa,” McQuillen said.

According to the CDC the rate of suicides in Iowa has increased 36 percent over the last two decades.

The community education meeting is Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. It is located at the Special Events Building at the Clive Aquatic Center. 1801 NW 114th St., Clive.