Engine Problems Force Pilot’s Emergency Landing Near Fort Dodge Airport

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- A soybean field served as an emergency landing strip in Fort Dodge on Tuesday.

"I came outside just to be nosy and walked up to the field and noticed that there was a plane that did a nice nose dive," said witness Leah Hovey. "It sounded like the engine gave out right before the crash."

Police say that's exactly what happened. The pilot left the Fort Dodge Airport and traveled about 800 feet into the air before having engine problems. The pilot managed to turn around, but was unable to glide back to the airport.

Police say the pilot spotted the field and even attempted to land with the wheels between the rows to avoid damaging the crops. The tires sunk into the dirt, flipping the plane onto its nose.

The pilot suffered a few scratches, but declined medical treatment.