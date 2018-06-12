Governor Introduces Apprenticeship Playbook Aimed at Helping Iowa Students Gain Job Experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Governor Reynolds is working to make it easier for schools around Iowa to implement an apprenticeship program.

On Tuesday, she introduced the High School Registered Apprenticeship Playbook in Pella. The playbook is aimed at helping Iowa employers, high schools, and students through the process of creating an apprenticeship program in their community.

Apprenticeships can help students gain real world experience while pursuing career opportunities in Iowa. The governor says they can be implemented in a variety of fields.

"There's a lot of different opportunities that the apprenticeship program can apply to. The trades, absolutely, there is significant need there, but nursing, IT, construction, there's a ton of stuff that we can take this model and adapt it to where the needs are in regions across the state," she said.

The Vermeer Corporation and the Career Academy of Pella helped develop the playbook.