Hotel Pattee in Perry Wins TripAdvisor Award

PERRY, Iowa -- For the fifth year in a row, Hotel Pattee in Perry won the Certificate of Excellence award. This distinction is given to hospitality establishments around the world who have consistently received positive reviews on TripAdvisor.

The hotel was first built in 1913 and completely renovated in 1997. The hotel's owner, Tom Maxwell, said he thinks people leave such good reviews because the hotel itself is a true destination point instead of just a place to stay.

There are 40 rooms in the hotel and each room is a different theme. Some of the themes include the Italian room, the kids room, and the Louis Armstrong room.

It was inspired by the Jazz musician who was always welcomed at the Hotel Pattee even when other establishments turned him away because of the color of his skin.

Another big feature of the hotel is the old-fashioned bowling alley in the basement. The earliest record of the bowling alley is 1930 and there are stories of how workers would be paid one cent per pin that they had to reset.

Maxwell said the Hotel Pattee is a destination point for couples, families, businesses and especially bicyclers as they are located on the Raccoon River Trail.