DES MOINES, Iowa -- Officials have broken ground on the multi-million dollar Water Works Park improvements.

The project will add an amphitheater, outdoor gathering space, play area, and more features to the park. Designers also want to add a passageway running either over or under Fleur Drive to connect Water Works Park to Gray's Lake Park.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of next year.