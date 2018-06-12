× Lightning Strike Fries Wiring in Dallas Center Home

DALLAS CENTER, Iowa — A Dallas Center family is hoping to avoid a repeat of this week’s strong storms.

“We know our internet’s gone, we know we didn’t have water this morning, just trying to get the house ventilated,” said homeowner Jeff Storey.

It all started with the smell of smoke.

The Storey family says their home was hit by lightning Sunday night, starting a small fire and damaging most of the electronics in the home. They’re still finding fried outlets and had an electrician out Monday.

The family knows repairs won’t happen quick and they’re trying to come up with ways to entertain themselves without internet or cable TV.

“No water, no television, it’s kinda like back to the 1800’s it’s not a bad thing, we might actually have to read books or play games or things, we can’t have internet, no Netflix. We’ll make due,” Storey said.

The fire department says the lightning strike hit an antenna on the roof. They say the home was properly grounded and that prevented the damage from being even worse.