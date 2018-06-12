× Nebraska Man in Critical Condition After Being Rescued From Lake Manawa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A Nebraska man remains hospitalized after being found in Lake Manawa.

The Iowa DNR says at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 9th, crews responded to the west side of the lake near the West Lake Village entrance. They say 54-year-old Lawrence Wieneke of Omaha had been brought to shore by a good Samaritan after being found in the water.

Wieneke had fallen into the water from a personal watercraft operated by his wife, 59-year-old Geralyn Wieneke. Lawrence is currently in critical condition in a Council Bluffs hospital, but he is expected to survive.

Toxicology results are pending, but officials believe alcohol may have played a role in this incident. The investigation is ongoing.