New Seeding Method Coming to Iowa High School Wrestling Tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa – Some big changes are coming to the nation’s best high school state wrestling tournament next season.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced Monday that all brackets of the State Traditional Wrestling Tournament will be seeded.

The top eight wrestlers at each of the 14 weights will be seeded in each class. The other eight competitors in the weight class will be drawn in randomly.

Iowa will join 30 other states that use TrackWrestling for seeding.

Head to head competition is the first criteria but wrestlers will also receive points for how well they do against common opponents and how well they finished in previous state tournaments, among other criteria.