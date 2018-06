Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, Iowa -- Waterloo has come up with a way to boost the city's budget.

Rather than issuing state traffic tickets, officers can now issue municipal citations. The citations don't go on a person's driver record, and the fine goes to the city rather than the state. This is similar to the citations issued by Waterloo's three mobile speed cameras.

The city council approved the new municipal infraction policy on Monday night.