× Arrest Made After Police Chase Exceeds 100 MPH

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A Bevington man is in the Polk County Jail after law enforcement officials say he led them on a chase that topped 100 miles per hour early Wednesday.

Forty-six-year-old Steven Schoessler is facing charges of eluding, driving without a license, interference with official acts, as well as several traffic offenses.

Lt. Rich Blaylock with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the chase began at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday when a deputy tried to make a traffic stop on the pickup truck Schoessler was driving near the Delaware Township Fire Station on E. Broadway Ave.

Schoessler refused to stop and sped away, turning southbound on to Highway 65. At Vandalia Rd. he exited and drove westbound. Schoessler then turned on to E. Granger Ave. and went off-road, wrecking the truck in the 4300 block.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says Schoessler then took off on foot. A K-9 officer was called in to track him and he was located and arrested. After being checked out at the hospital he was booked into the Polk County Jail.

A female passenger in the pickup truck was not taken into custody.

Des Moines Police assisted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with the chase.