× Osceola Man Killed in Head-On Crash Involving Semi

CLARKE COUNTY, Iowa — An Osceola man is dead after a head-on collision on Highway 34 in southern Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened about six miles west of Osceola Tuesday afternoon. Twenty-five-year-old Jesse Ray was driving eastbound on Highway 34 when he veered into the westbound lane and hit a semi truck head-on.

Ray was pronounced dead that the scene. The driver of the truck, 33-year-old Jesse Bain of Ottumwa, was injured and taken to the hospital. The severity of his injuries is unknown.

The investigation into what caused the crash continues.