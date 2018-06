× Two Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Abusing Girl

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny couple is charged with sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl.

Thirty-eight-year old Anthony Stoner is accused of inappropriately touching the girl on three different occasions in April.

Thirty-six-year-old Brandey Birmingham is also charged with touching the girl at the couple’s home.

Both suspects are charged with sex abuse, but Birmingham is also charged with neglect of a dependent person.