Volunteer Firefighter Accused of Driving Fire Truck while Drunk Resigns

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Humboldt volunteer firefighter has resigned after being accused of driving a fire engine drunk.

Police say Jeffery Feaster was charged with operating while under the influence on June 6th. His resignation will go into effect immediately. Officers say he was responding to a 911 call when police on scene said he smelled like alcohol and was slurring his speech. Feaster's blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit.

There are no rules preventing firefighters from drinking before the start of their shift. The Iowa Firefighter's Association says both volunteer and paid firefighters are encouraged to not respond to a call if they are impaired for feel they won't be able to perform their duties.

The IFA helps make regulations for departments and says rules for drinking and driving should be implied. The organization does not keep record of firefighters misconduct. Humboldt city officials say Feaster did not have a history of police activity. He volunteered on the department for 18 years.