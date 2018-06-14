Botanical Garden Holding Summer Concert Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- For the second year the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden is hosting its summer concert series called 'Social Irrigation Presented by EMC Insurance Companies' and it kicks off Thursday.

There are 15 concerts throughout the summer and this year the Botanical Garden is bringing in musicians from across the country as well as feature local favorites.

“We really looked hard to bring in some artists that are not from the area so from Kansas City, Nashville, Denver, and a wider variety of music too. So, you can hear country, blues, rock, jazz, just a little bit of everything throughout the summer,” Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden’s Director of Marketing Kelly Reilly said.

Thursday’s performance is from local musicians Tony Valdez and the Rockets with music from the 60s and 70s. Guests can come and dance to the music and stay for lawn games and garden demonstrations.

“It’s just a very celebratory, kind of fun, more laid-back environment so even if gardening is not your thing, you’re not really that into plants, you can come,” Reilly said.

The Trellis Café will stay open late from 6 to 8:30 with entrees, snacks and drinks available to purchase. During the Thursday night concerts, the garden, which is usually only open till 5, stays open until 9.

Reilly said it is a great way for those who can’t come during normal hours to explore the garden, “It’s so different than anywhere else that you can hear live music in Des Moines and it’s just a great atmosphere with the river on one side, the gardens on the other, if just couldn’t be a more beautiful place to hear a concert.”

It is $10 to get in, $9 for seniors and service members and only $3 for kids ages 4 to 17.

The summer concerts are almost every Thursday night until September 27th.

Summer Concert Series Lineup:

June 14: Tony Valdez and the Rockets

June 21: Big Time Grain Company

June 28: Parranderos Latin Combo

July 12: Max Wellman with the Annie Booth Trio

July 19: NOLA Jazz Band

July 26: The Cerny Brothers

Aug. 2: Christopher the Conquered

Aug. 9: Abbie & the Sawyers

Aug. 16: The Maytags

Aug. 23: The Limestoners +1

Aug. 30: Parranderos Latin Combo

Sept. 6: Damon Dotson Band

Sept. 13: Kevin Burt

Sept. 20: Gina Gedler Sings Barbra Streisand with the Des Moines Big Band

Sept. 27: Fred Gazzo Band

*Artists subject to change.