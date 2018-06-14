× Highway 69 Re-Opened Between Huxley and Ames Following Flooding

STORY COUNTY, Iowa – Flooding blocked a portion of Highway 69 near Huxley for a short time Thursday morning.

Heavy rains Thursday morning caused the Walnut Creek north of Huxley to swell and go over the road.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says because of the flooding, Highway 69 was blocked between IA 210 and US 30 near Ames. The road was re-opened around 8:35 a.m.

If you encounter water over the road anywhere, do not drive through the floodwaters.