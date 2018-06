× Glasson Asks to Speak at Democratic Party Convention Despite Loss in Primary

DES MOINES, Iowa — A former Democratic candidate for governor is asking to speak at her party’s convention despite losing the primary.

Cathy Glasson asked the Iowa Democratic Party if she can speak at the convention this Saturday.

Normally, only the primary winner would speak. Fred Hubbell won the June 5th primary and Glasson came in second.

The Iowa Democratic Party is reviewing the request.