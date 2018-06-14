Good Samaritans and Police Officer Rescue Woman and Daughter from Car Stuck in Flood Waters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- "We were just sitting here getting rained out," said Bradley Deling of Shore Side Lawn and Landscaping. "So, I was deciding on what to do with all the workers and we noticed the intersection down there was all full of water, and we were just watching the people either turn around or try to go for it."

Bella Thoma decided to go for it.

"I was taking my daughter to daycare, and so we were coming down this street here and when we went across, there was a car in front of us and it went through it," said Thoma. "So, I was like okay, well, I'm going to go through it too."

"I saw her go through," said Jacob Horn. "She was about half way through and let up on the gas, because she probably got nervous, and that's when her car stalled out."

Fortunately, Fort Dodge Police Officer Chris Weiland and some nearby good samaritans over at Shoreside Lawn and Landscaping were at the right place at the right time.

"Cop just came up and asked, he's like hey, can we use one of your flatbeds to try and go get her, we`ll get her out the window and everything?" said Deling. "And we just went down there and got her."

"I am very grateful that they came," said Thoma. "Because I didn't know what I was going to do."

And while it wasn`t a life or death situation, it's the thought and the heart behind the help, that meant just as much as the good deed itself.

"You know, some people are like, oh you could have gotten out and walked, but the whole point was, you know, the gratitude of them taking the time out of whatever they were doing," said Thoma. "They came and they helped, because some people don't even do that anymore."