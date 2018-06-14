Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding, Extreme Heat Ahead for the Weekend

Heavy rain and flash flooding set up over Central Iowa early this morning and will continue to affect the state through the afternoon as a strong warm front tries to nudge into the state.

Rainfall totals over 6” were reported near Ames, with widespread 3 to 5 inch totals from far Northwest Iowa through the metro. Many areas throughout Ames were flooded, with stranded vehicles. Several roads and highways in Northwestern Iowa had water over the roadway, including Highway 4 near Pocahontas.

Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued as well, beginning around 3 AM when egg sized hail (2.0”) fell in Webster County near the town of Moorland.

Rain will come to an end quickly in Central Iowa during the afternoon, while showers and storms linger over the eastern half of the state.

No redevelopment is expected this afternoon, but a different type of severe weather will affect the state through the weekend, in the form of excessive heat.

Dewpoints will climb back to near 70 degrees once the warm from makes it through the state this afternoon into tonight. The tropical like muggy conditions will combine with high temperatures over 95 degrees from Friday through Sunday and even potentially Monday, setting the stage for potentially four days of heat index values over 100 degrees.

Be sure during our stretch of extreme heat to check on the young, elderly and anyone without access to air conditioning. If you have outdoor plans through the weekend, use plenty of sunscreen, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks. Do not leave pets or children outside or in cars.