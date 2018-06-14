Flash Flood Warning

Iowa Opts out, Big Four Classic Ending in 2018

Posted 7:31 pm, June 14, 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Big Four Classic, re-branded Hy-Vee Classic will end following the 2018-19 season after Iowa opted out of the contract. School had a clause that allowed them to leave the deal without penalty if the conference requires 22 games. Iowa will reach that point with conference schedule, and tournaments.