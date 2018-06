× Man Who Threatened Sen. Ernst Sentenced to Federal Prison

WATERLOO, Iowa — A Waterloo man is headed to prison for threatening Iowa senator Joni Ernst.

Thirty-four-year-old Joseph Dierks was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison.

Dierks directed a series of tweets at the senator last year including one that suggested he would shoot her.

He was convicted in November of three counts of sending threatening communications.