Poll: North Korea Summit Was a Good Idea and Helped Trump

Most adults say that the meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un was a good idea, according to a Monmouth poll released Thursday.

The seven-in-10 who say it’s a good idea is up from 63% in late April, including 93% of Republicans, 74% of independents, and 49% of Democrats. Only 20% say it was a bad idea.

The recent poll also shows 46% disapprove of the job Trump is doing as President, perhaps a side effect of the good feelings people have about his efforts on North Korea. The last time Trump’s number for disapproval was under 50% was in September 2017, when it remained at 49% for two months. Trump also ties his record high approval rating (43%) in Monmouth polling, which he last achieved in March 2017.

In addition, just under half of respondents (46%) said the meeting made Trump stronger as opposed to those who thought it made him look weaker (13%), with 38% saying it didn’t alter his appearance. Kim Jong Un received similar numbers to the President, with 45% saying it made him look stronger, 9% weaker, and 39% saying it didn’t change his international stature.

Still, Americans are split over who gained from the meeting, with 38% saying Kim’s country gained more and 39% saying they both benefited equally. Just 9% said the US got the upper hand.

There is also a split over whether to suspend the joint military exercises with South Korea. Less than half (47%) had heard about Trump agreeing to halting such exercises, which he described as “war games.” More (53%) said they hadn’t heard about his concession to Kim.

However, out of all Americans (not just those who have heard about them), 42% think it’s a bad idea and 38% say it’s a good idea. Of those who had heard Trump’s promise to halt the exercises with the South, the number who say it’s a good idea increases to 46%.

While Trump declared Wednesday there is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea, a slight majority (51%) said that it’s likely his meeting with Kim will help reduce the nuclear threat posed by North Korea. Republicans are more likely to feel this way at 77%, with only 33% of Democrats agreeing, and 49% of independents.

The Monmouth University survey was conducted from June 12-13, 2018 among 806 adults. The margin of sampling error is ±3.5%; it is larger for subgroups.