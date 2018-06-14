Senate Committee Passes Farm Bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Senate Agriculture Committee met up Wednesday to mark up the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, passing it in a 20-1 vote. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley was the only dissenter. The bill now goes to the full Senate.

The committee focused on a bipartisan approach to the bill, to try and fulfill promises that it will be passed this year.

On the floor, Senator Pat Roberts thanked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for prioritizing the farm bill.

McConnell responded by saying, "We'll turn to the farm bill before the fourth of July, and I'm hopeful the house will get to theirs. It'll probably look a little different from ours, but I hope they can get to there shortly, which will give it a chance to get us to conference so we can make a law, which I know we're all intensely interested in doing."