× State Fair Competition Highlights Cooking Talents of Those with Disabilities

DES MOINES, Iowa –The call is out for a cooking competition for people with special qualifications. The Iowa State Fair is less than two months away, but you only have about a week to sign up for one of the cooking competitions that has a very special goal.

Cooking is just one of Charlie Flippen’s many talents. “I’m one of the spokespersons for Look Cook and Eat.”

Look Cook and Eat is a digital how-to cooking magazine designed for people with intellectual disabilities. It launched in 2014. A year-long membership costs $30.

“With that comes hundreds of recipes, all designed so you have photographs of the ingredients, photographs of the tools you need, and how to cook it from start to finish and up to three videos,” said Sue Hoss, Co-Founder of Look Cook and Eat.

Flippen said, “It’s a great opportunity for all people with intellectual disabilities to get an opportunity to cook in their kitchen and be a part of something that’s really cool and really special.”

Look Cook and Eat will highlight the talents of people with disabilities this summer by hosting a cooking competition at the Iowa State Fair. “It’s your turn to have your own contest, and the theme of this year’s contest is cooking with corn.,” said Hoss.

It’s called the Super Special Corn Creations Competition, It is for any Iowan 16 or older that has a disability. You can make any recipe, as long as it includes corn. Charlie will be one of the judges. “It’s really a fun thing. We’re not picky,” he said.

“We just want to show people that we all can cook. We have dreams,” Charlie add. His dreams will take him to Grandview University to study Theology this fall, of course after he judges the special cooking competition at the Iowa State Fair.

The Look Cook and Eat Super Special Corn Creations Cooking Competition is Wednesday, August 15th at 1:30 at the Elwell Family Center, but you need to sign up by Monday, June 25th. You can e-mail statefair@lookcookandeat.com or call 515.802.1961 to sign up. LCE will pay the $5 fee and process the registration.