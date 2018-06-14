Woman Gets Head Stuck in Truck Tailpipe at Minnesota Music Festival

WINSTED, Minn. — A woman at a music festival had an exhaust-ing ordeal after getting her head stuck in a truck’s tailpipe.

The Winsted Fire Department was recently called to the Winstock Music Festival in Minnesota to help free the woman, KARE reported.

It is not known how her head became stuck.

Authorities said the woman has since been cited for underage drinking and was escorted from the festival after being removed from the tailpipe.

Video of the woman and her head in the tailpipe has been viewed on Facebook more than 2.6 million times.

The brief video appears to show a firefighter preparing to use a power saw to free the woman.