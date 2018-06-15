× Crews Recover Body From Lake Red Rock

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Crews in Marion County are investigating after a body was recovered from Lake Red Rock.

Pella officials received a call just before 3 p.m. on Friday of a report of a possible drowning of a seven-year-old female. Several departments were dispatched to the lake, and shortly before 5 p.m. a body was pulled from the water.

Lieutenant Brian Bigaouette with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a Minnesota family was out on the water when a situation that has not yet been disclosed caused the family to be in distress. A local fisherman reportedly saw the group, helped bring a number of people to safety, and performed CPR on the seven-year-old. Bigaouette says the young female was saved, but another family member who attempted to save her, a 40-year-old male, was not able to make it out of the water.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. More details will be shared as they are made available.

The full interview with Lieutenant Bigaouette can be seen below.