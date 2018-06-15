Dallas County Law Enforcement Center Construction Underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa -- The new Dallas County Jail is starting to take shape.

In the video above, footage from Drone13 shows the footprint of the new law enforcement center located east of Adel. The concrete and posts show where the administrative part of the building will stand, and the jail section is right next to this area.

The Dallas County Sheriff says the $22 million facility is was needed. It will bring all the inmates under one roof, more offices will be on the same floor, and it will have space for different types of agencies to come together.

"We currently don't have a training room," said Sheriff Chad Leonard. "We have a small conference room in the basement, that's back when Dallas County had nine deputies. We have 29 certified officers now, we have over 80+ employees there, so we don't have a place to go."

Sheriff Leonard says construction is ahead of schedule. He hopes to be in the building by June of next year.