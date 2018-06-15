DART Offering Free Rides to Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Following a successful pilot program, DART is planning to extend a special service.

Starting on Monday, military veterans will be able to ride DART buses for free.

"It's something simple that we can do to show that we appreciate for all their service that they have done for our country," said Angela Connolly, Polk County Supervisor.

The program is in partnership with Polk County Veterans Affairs. All vets need to do is show a valid military ID or retired military service ID.