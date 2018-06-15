Drake University’s Griff Makes Viral ‘I’ve Pet That Dog’ Twitter Page

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Twitter user with a goal to pet as many dogs as he can made a stop in the metro on Friday.

Gideon Kidd, 9, runs an account called I've Pet That Dog. Gideon posts pictures of all the dogs he meets and includes information about each one. On Friday, Drake University officials invited Gideon to Des Moines to meet the school's mascot, Griff.

Griff was number 361 in the long line of dogs Gideon has pet. The boy says he loves dogs because each one is unique.

"They are all different. If they were all the same type, breed, color, size, I don't think dogs would be liked that much. But why I like dogs is they're all different," Gideon said.

I pet @DrakeUGriff. He is a 6 year old champion bulldog who is now the mascot for @DrakeUniversity. He is stubborn and likes attention. He has his own bed in the Admissions building. Griff’s favorite thing is food. He was once caught on top of the buffet table at a public event. pic.twitter.com/YPGEcs8RgK — I've Pet That Dog (@IvePetThatDog) June 15, 2018

So far, Gideon has more than 91,000 Twitter followers.