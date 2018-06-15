From the Festival to the Store, App Helping Beer Fans Remember Favorites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines Beer Week kicks off on Friday.

An event that highlights craft breweries is making it easier to remember your favorites from the day with the help of your smartphone.

"It has our entire brewery list, it's got our entire beer list, every beer that's going to be on hand at the festival this year will be on that app. It's got opportunity for you to rate your beers, you can take notes about your beers, so when you go to the grocery store aisle you can have an idea of remembering all those 14, 15 beers that you tasted that day," said J. Wilson, coordinator of the festival.

The event starting off the week--the Beer Mile--is taking place at 4 p.m. on Friday. The Craft Brew Festival will be held downtown from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday. Visit flitebrite.com/icbf to access the app.