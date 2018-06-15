× Hometown Heroes Memorial Ride Keeps Memory of Fallen Officers Alive

ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa – Rockwell City Firefighters honor officers who have lost their lives while in the line of duty.

The fifth annual Hometown Heroes Memorial Ride honors fallen police officers Jamie Buenting, Justin Martin and firefighter Nick Hildreth.

Hometown Heroes Memorial Ride Committee Member Mike Roller said the idea started in 2014 when the firefighters wanted to do something to honor their lost friend.

“We were just a little small town fire department, and just wanted to do something with one of our friends who got killed in the line of duty and now its grown into this. I think the first year had a couple hundred bikes and couple hundred people. We stick pretty close to that 250-300 number, but this year I think it is going to be quite a bit bigger,” Roller said.

People can pay $25 to participate and ride on the route. The route goes through Rockwell City, Sac City, Breda, Templeton, Guthrie Center, Churdan and back to Rockwell City.

Roller said anyone can participate. People will ride in cars, motorcycles, even party busses.

The money collected goes back to the community.

“With the money we raise, we do a scholarship for the South Central Calhoun School for anybody going into law enforcement, fire, EMS, anything like that. The way this is growing I would assume maybe next year or the year after we may expand a little bit around the Rockwell City area,” Roller said.

Tour de Force is joining the event this year and honoring Justin Martin’s family. Tour de Force raises money for families nationwide who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

Hometown Heroes is Saturday June 16th at the Rockwell City Fire Department. The event begins at 10:00 a.m.