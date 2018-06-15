Local Speed Skater Heading to World Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- A local Olympic hopeful isn't letting the extreme heat get in the way of his dreams.

West Des Moines' Zach Stoppelmoor is heading to Holland next month for the Inline World Speed Skating Championships. The Valley High School alum is one of six senior men representing the U.S.

On Friday, Stopplemoor got in some last minute training before heading oversees next week.

"I'm out here training two times a day, except for Saturday, it's my only off day. And then I'm doing plyometrics separate from this, so I'm skating once a day, biking once a day, and then either plyometrics or I'm at the gym on top of that," he said.

Stopplemoor says his goal is to win a world inline championship and then transition to ice speed skating with his eyes on making the U.S. Olympic team.