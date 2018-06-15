× Longtime Des Moines Dry Cleaning Business Closing

DES MOINES, Iowa — After more than a century in operation, a Des Moines business is closing its doors.

French Way Cleaners announced Thursday that it is closing all of its locations on June 22nd. The company’s website says it operates eight stores in the metro.

The owner says the closures are due to changes within the industry. The business is working with Iowa Workforce Development to help its employees find new jobs.

The business was started in 1909.