Minnesota Driver Sentenced in Head-On Crash That Killed Iowa Woman

IOWA -- A Minnesota man will spend up to four years in prison for the drunk driving crash that killed an Iowa lawyer.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced 29 year-old Brandon Dellwo on two counts of criminal vehicular homicide. Dellwo's blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit when his SUV crashed head-on into a car carrying 29-year-old Kacy Merseal of Des Moines.

Merseal and a friend were headed back to Iowa after a concert in Minnesota. She died at the scene and her passenger was injured.

In addition to prison time, Dellwo must pay $30,000 in fines and restitution to Merseal's family.