NEVADA, Iowa -- A Nevada man charged in the death of his two-month-old infant is taking a plea deal.

On Friday, 29-year-old Calvin White pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment resulting in death. White was originally charged with first degree murder after his baby was found not breathing on January 29th and died shortly after authorities arrived.

White remains held in the Story County Jail. His sentencing is set for July 23rd.