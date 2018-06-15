Newton Woman Dead After Being Run Over in Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORIDA -- A Newton woman died in Florida earlier this week.

Police in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea say 24-year-old Kayla Cockerton and a man she was traveling with took a cab back to her hotel after a night of drinking. Cockerton got out, but the man struggled to pay the fare. Shortly after, he found Cockerton lying in the driveway of the hotel.

Meanwhile, another driver felt a bump and noticed his front tire was elevated. He got out to look and found Cockerton under his car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say it appears she was already lying on her stomach when she was hit by the car. The incident is still under investigation.