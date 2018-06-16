× All Affected Counties Released From Boil Order

IOWA — A boil advisory has now been lifted for all Iowa counties affected.

On Saturday, the Southern Iowa Rural Water Association (SIRWA) removed customers in the Ringgold rural area from the advisory, which has been in effect for more than two weeks. SIRWA says the advisory was necessary because a membrane filtration system failed at the 12 Mile Water Plant in Creston, potentially contaminating drinking water with bacteria.

The advisory impacted seven southern Iowa counties, all of which have now been removed. For a list of all areas previously affected, click here.