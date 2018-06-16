× Annual Juneteenth Event in Metro Commemorating Abolition of Slavery

DES MOINES, Iowa — An annual celebration of freedom will bring thousands of people to one metro park on Saturday.

Juneteenth takes place at Evelyn Davis Park, and organizers expect about 5,000 people to attend. Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration that commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery on June 19th, 1865.

The first Juneteenth in Des Moines took place in 1990 and became an official holiday in 2002. Organizers say the celebration is becoming even more important.

“It leaves you speechless, actually, just to know that people throughout this whole city come to see what you’re doing, and it humbles me, as well, that people would think enough of Juneteenth to give up a little bit of time on their Saturday to come out and see what we’re doing,” said Dwana Bradley, Iowa Juneteenth Observance Executive Director.

The event begins at noon and runs until 5 p.m.